"I'm really looking forward to seeing all the guys again up in Happy Valley," McWhorter told Nittany Nation about the upcoming visit. "Penn State is a top-notch program, this will be my third time visiting now, and I have no doubt that I'll leave campus even more impressed than I was before."

Penn State next month will be hosting 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter for the third time, the Georgia native announced on Twitter on Saturday. He'll be making the visit the weekend of March 30.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound rising sophomore already holds seven scholarship offers in Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. He has also been quite busy when it comes to making visits, visiting each school that has offered him as well as Georgia, Northwestern, South Carolina twice, UCF, Vanderbilt, and Virginia twice.

The class of 2026 prospect was last in Happy Valley in November for the Nittany Lions season finale against Michigan State and was also in town last May.

"Had an unbelievable time," McWhorter said following his visit last month. "Coach Franklin & his staff treated my family & I far better than I deserve. All of the coaches are so genuine. I’m humbled and honored they would offer a freshman from a few states away. That said - I felt right at home."

Notably, the Nittany Lions were the first school to offer McWhorter - who does not have any relation to former Penn State offensive line coach Mac McWhorter.



