PSU Pod: Projecting the 2025 Penn State Depth Chart - Offense Edition

Richie and Dylan offer their projections on the 2025 Penn State Football depth chart following spring practices starting with the offensive side of the ball (1:57)
- Quarterback (2:11)
- Running Back (5:40)
- Wide Receiver (8:24)
- Offensive Line (15:00)
- Tight End (19:47)
The guys then close with talking about the latest on transfer LB Mohamed Toure, a 2026 defensive line target and the coaches sporting the Jordan logo? (22:38)
