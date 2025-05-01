PSU Pod: Projecting the 2025 Penn State Depth Chart - Offense Edition

Richie and Dylan offer their projections on the 2025 Penn State Football depth chart following spring practices starting with the offensive side of the ball (1:57)

- Quarterback (2:11)

- Running Back (5:40)

- Wide Receiver (8:24)

- Offensive Line (15:00)

- Tight End (19:47)

The guys then close with talking about the latest on transfer LB Mohamed Toure, a 2026 defensive line target and the coaches sporting the Jordan logo? (22:38)