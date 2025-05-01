Five Penn State Second-Year Players Who Could Breakout in 2025

Penn State spring practices have finished up, and the calendar has flipped to May, meaning college football is one month closer to returning. This upcoming fall, Penn State will enter the season as one of the top programs in the country and, depending on who you ask, potentially the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

That being said, the Nittany Lions, if they hope to fulfill their 2025 national championship dreams, will need to replace several key pieces across the roster while also counting on younger players to emerge.

Below, Happy Valley Insider breaks down five second-year players (redshirt freshmen or true sophomores) who could be in for breakout seasons in 2025 and help solidify the Nittany Lions' place as title contenders.