Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 1, 2025
Five Penn State Second-Year Players Who Could Breakout in 2025
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State spring practices have finished up, and the calendar has flipped to May, meaning college football is one month closer to returning. This upcoming fall, Penn State will enter the season as one of the top programs in the country and, depending on who you ask, potentially the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

That being said, the Nittany Lions, if they hope to fulfill their 2025 national championship dreams, will need to replace several key pieces across the roster while also counting on younger players to emerge.

Below, Happy Valley Insider breaks down five second-year players (redshirt freshmen or true sophomores) who could be in for breakout seasons in 2025 and help solidify the Nittany Lions' place as title contenders.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

1. S Dejuan Lane

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In