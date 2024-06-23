Class of 2026 quarterback recruiting is off to a hot start recently with several top ranked gun slingers making their decisions. Among those making decision included several top of the board Penn State football targets. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at which 2026 quarterbacks have made decisions thus far, which quarterback prospects are still left for the Nittany Lions, and what other programs could be batteling Penn State for remaining signal callers.

DOMINIO No.1 -- JARED CURTIS TO GEORGIA...

THE SKINNY: The first quarterback domino to fall this cycle was Tennessee prospect Jared Curtis to Georgia. Now he was considered Penn State target, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore now that he is committed elsewhere. It should be noted that schools like Ohio State and others are still pressuring him here to try and flip him.

DOMINIO No. 2 -- NOAH GRUBBS TO NOTRE DAME...

THE SKINNY: A top-50 prospect, Grubbs committed to Notre Dame earlier this month, likely eliminating the Irish from just about all other top quarterback recruitments.

DOMINIO No. 3 -- WILL GRIFFIN TO FLORIDA...

THE SKINNY: Penn State was not active in the Will Griffin recruitment, but the Rivals top-150 prospect committed to the Gators earlier this month, taking a key suitor out of the cards for other top quarterbacks.

DOMINIO No. 4 -- DIA BELL TO TEXAS...

THE SKINNY: There was high mutual interest between Bell and Penn State, but Texas was always going to be hard to beat. Earlier this week, he made the decision to commit to the the Longhorns and that's that.

DOMINIO No. 5 -- BRADY HART TO MICHIGAN...

THE SKINNY: Hart was one of Penn State's top targets in 2026 and the feeling was that they had a solid shot with him due to his family ties to the state of Pennsylvania. However, during a recent visit to Ann Arbor, the Florida prospect committed to the Wolverines and has shut it down. A tough loss for the Nittany Lions, especially with Hart committing to a key Big Ten rival.

DOMINIO No. 6 -- BRADY SMIGEL TO FLORIDA STATE...

THE SKINNY: Smigiel was not a Penn State target but was one of Ohio State's top targets at the quarterback position which is worth noting going forward for several other prospects.

REMAINING TARGETS.....