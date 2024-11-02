2026 Rivals250 safety Matt Sieg details commitment to Penn State: 'We are!'

Penn State received a commitment from one of the top 2026 prospects not only in the state of Pennsylvania, but in the entire country. Rivals250 safety/athlete Matt Sieg pledged to the Nittany Lions just before their noon Eastern Time, top-five matchup against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.
While Sieg did not have a commitment timeline identified, Penn State was considered the favorite to land the in-state athlete out of Fort Cherry High School (McDonald, Pa.).
Sieg has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley, having been on campus for a game-day visit on Sept. 7 for Penn State's close win over Bowling Green, and again on Saturday to make his commitment in person before the Nittany Lions' close 20-13 loss to the Buckeyes. He also plans to return to PSU next weekend for the "White Out" game versus Washington, and has taken numerous other unofficial visits to the school.
Now felt like the right time for Sieg to commit to the Nittany Lions.
"I decided to commit because my family and I believe it is the best fit for me and my future," Sieg told Rivals.com. "I believe I’ll be developed on and off the field and I’ve also made some great relationships with the coaches. It’s also close to home and my family will be able to watch me."
By committing to the Nittany Lions, Sieg — who grew up in Pennsylvania — fulfills a lifelong dream.
"It’s a dream come true," Sieg said. "I grew up a Penn State fan, so to be able to play for them is a childhood dream."
Sieg will play under head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Tom Allen, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks Terry M. Smith and the rest of the staff at Penn State. He has built strong bonds with each of them.
"I have a great relationship with Coach Franklin and can’t wait to get to work with him," Sieg said with excitement. "I also have great relationships with Coach Terry (Smith), Coach Dex (Poindexter) and Coach TA (Allen). I feel super comfortable with them and they’ve made me feel at home every time I’m up there."
Sieg ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania, the No. 13 safety and the No. 187 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
In addition to Penn State, Sieg has received scholarship offers from Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several offers. He currently boasts 20 offers in total.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Sieg is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in basketball, baseball, and track and field. Sieg's athleticim, speed and lateral quickness are things that immediately stand out. He is also a tough player who played through a broken thumb injury early on during his junior campaign this season.
Sieg, who plays quarterback at Fort Cherry, has positional versatility, as West Virignia recruited him as a slot receiver. However, he most likely projects on the defensive side of the ball as a safety at Penn State.
"As of right now, (my commitment to PSU is) for safety," Sieg explained. "I think my speed and IQ will be the biggest things in my game. I can’t wait to work on my craft and get developed by the best."
Sieg's commitment gives Penn State seven commitments in the 2026 class already, and a top-three ranking nationally.
The newest Penn State pledge had one final message to leave for Nittany Lions fans:
"We are!"