2026 Rivals250 safety Matt Sieg details commitment to Penn State: 'We are!'

Penn State received a commitment from one of the top 2026 prospects not only in the state of Pennsylvania, but in the entire country. Rivals250 safety/athlete Matt Sieg pledged to the Nittany Lions just before their noon Eastern Time, top-five matchup against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

While Sieg did not have a commitment timeline identified, Penn State was considered the favorite to land the in-state athlete out of Fort Cherry High School (McDonald, Pa.).

Sieg has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley, having been on campus for a game-day visit on Sept. 7 for Penn State's close win over Bowling Green, and again on Saturday to make his commitment in person before the Nittany Lions' close 20-13 loss to the Buckeyes. He also plans to return to PSU next weekend for the "White Out" game versus Washington, and has taken numerous other unofficial visits to the school.

Now felt like the right time for Sieg to commit to the Nittany Lions.

"I decided to commit because my family and I believe it is the best fit for me and my future," Sieg told Rivals.com. "I believe I’ll be developed on and off the field and I’ve also made some great relationships with the coaches. It’s also close to home and my family will be able to watch me."