2026 three-star ATH Jaziel Hart breaks down commitment to Penn State

Class of 2026 three-star athlete/defensive back Jaziel Hart announced his commitment to Penn State on Thursday. He pledged to the Nittany Lions over fellow finalists Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Hart, who currently attends North Cross High School in Roanoke, Virginia, ranks as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Virginia and the No. 36 athlete in the 2026 cycle. At the college level, Hart will play under under head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and the rest of the Penn State staff. The PSU staff has made Hart feel like a priority throughout the duration of his recruitment, and he believes Happy Valley is the right place for him. "I chose to commit to Penn State because of the loyalty of the coaches and how they show hospitality to me every single time I’m there and keep me as a priority," Hart told Rivals.com. "They also take me as a person before a player, which I respect that very much, and the craziness that coach Franklin has and that I can also compete for national championships as a Nittany Lion (are all reasons why I committed)."

Hart has grown close with Franklin, Smith, Poindexter graduate assistant Jordan 'Dropp' Lucas and others on the staff. Penn State hired Knowles in late January, and Hart's relationship with the defensive coordinator is still building, but Hart sees himself as an excellent fit in Knowles' system. "My relationship with those coaches are great," Hart noted. "I’m very close with Coach Smith, but also 'Dropp' Lucas. They have built a relationship with me through all the visits and have stayed close with me on and off the field, which I have taken in to mind. My relationship with Coach Knowles is just getting there, but it seems to be on a positive road and I see greatness out of it." Hart was most recently in Happy Valley in late April. Poindexter also made a trip to Virginia to visit with Hart on May 7. "My last visit (to Penn State) was on April 25, the day before the spring game, and I got to see the pregame before they hosted the blue and white spring game," Hart said. He will take his official visit to Penn State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. Hart plans to cancel all of his other official visits.