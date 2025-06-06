Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 6, 2025
Penn State Official Visit Preview - June 6: Defensive Prospects
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Yesterday, we took a look at Penn State's official visit weekend and the offensive prospects making their way to Happy Valley this weekend. Today, we shift our focus to the defensive side of the ball.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In