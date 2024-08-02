2026 three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys commits to Penn State
The recent hot stretch on the recruiting trail continues for Penn State Football as 2026 three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon.
Keys was one of several recipients of an offer from James Franklin and staff last weekend at the annual Lasch Bash in Happy Valley, quickly jumping on the opportunity to go to his "dream school" less than a week after being offered.
“I’m committing to Penn State. I chose them because of the love, the coaching staff & the atmosphere up there. Everything at Penn State is just amazing," Keys told Happy Valley Insider of his decision. "That's my dream school and that's where I see myself for the next three years."
The DeMatha (MD.) receiver chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, South Florida, Boston College and others.
Keys pointed to his relationship with the Penn State coaching staff as one of the main factors that sold him on Happy Valley, particularly his growing bond with wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.
“I have a bond with the entire staff. Coach Franklin, Coach Hagans, Coach Ty, Coach K, Coach Dupe, Coach Kenny & Coach Rich. When I told them all, they were just very excited about the news.”
"Me and Coach Hagans's relationship is good. Looking at his background and playing the league, it's just great knowledge. I like the way he coaches. I just like how he keeps it 100 as well. I want to be coached by that."
The commitment is also a full circle moment for Keys, who is named after former Penn State great LaVar Arrington, and will now be teammates with LaVar Arrington II with the Nittany Lions two years from now.
Keys now becomes the sixth commitment for the Nittany Lions in the last week, and the fourth in the 2026 recruiting class, joining fellow wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers, defensive end Daniel Jennings and offensive tackle Kevin Brown. Penn State is now up to six commitments in the class, leapfrogging USC for the third ranked class in the country, according to Rivals.
The 5-foot-10 speedster also becomes another weapon for 2026 four-star signal caller Troy Huhn to depend upon in the 2026 class.
