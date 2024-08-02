The recent hot stretch on the recruiting trail continues for Penn State Football as 2026 three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon.

Keys was one of several recipients of an offer from James Franklin and staff last weekend at the annual Lasch Bash in Happy Valley, quickly jumping on the opportunity to go to his "dream school" less than a week after being offered.

“I’m committing to Penn State. I chose them because of the love, the coaching staff & the atmosphere up there. Everything at Penn State is just amazing," Keys told Happy Valley Insider of his decision. "That's my dream school and that's where I see myself for the next three years."

The DeMatha (MD.) receiver chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, South Florida, Boston College and others.