On Tuesday morning, Rivals250 QB Troy Huhn , the 105th best prospect in the nation according to Rivals and the No. 7 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class has committed to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has been red hot on the recruiting trail over the past two weeks when it comes to their 2025 recruiting class, now, the Nittany Lions have secured a major commitment in their 2026 recruiting class.

The decision from Huhn comes less than a week after finishing up an unofficial visit to Penn State, the second trip he's made to Happy Valley from his home in San Marcos, California this offseason.

He chose the Nittany Lions over nearly two dozen offers including Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M. That being said, Ohio State emerged as the top threat to the Nittany Lions in his recruitment.

Huhn is the second commitment in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class joining fellow Rivals250 member, four-star running back Messiah Mickens, who is ranked as the No. 116 prospect overall in the country.

During his recruitment, Huhn developed a strong relationship with Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien, someone he hit it off right away with back in March.



"I was able to talk with Coach O’Brien he is just a great down to earth honest coach and our relationship is great and I will continue to build on it. We were able to talk some ball on the board and watch some film," Hun said.



The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback also liked what the Nittany Lions offense will look like under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. "Their offense is very similar to mine at my high school," he said. "From run to pass and protections, I could see my self fitting in this system. All of the QBs are very close with each other they all support each other," he added.

Penn State's current 2026 recruiting class ranks fifth in the Rivals 2026 recruiting rankings.



On a national level, Huhn continues what has been a rapid pace to the 2026 quarterback dominoes. Now with his commitment, 10 of the top 14 quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle have already announced their college commitments.

Penn State has now landed eight commitments in the month of June between their 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions have landed seven commitments this month including five four-star prospects and four Rivals250 commitments including; DE Max Granville on Monday evening.

