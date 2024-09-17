A few weeks ago, Penn State Football hosted a list of recruits on campus for their first home game of the season versus Bowling Green and despite the close score, the Nittany Lions still pulled out the win while impressing several recruits.

One of the top targets on campus for the home opener was 2026 Powhatan High School wide receiver Ben Whitver, who made the trip up from Virginia to see the Nittany Lions in action.

"The visit was really good,” Whitver told Rivals. “I loved the hospitality from the whole staff. It's always great to talk with coach (Marques) Hagans. I also got to talk with coach (James) Franklin for a bit on the field. Always great being back in Happy Valley.”