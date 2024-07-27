Penn State has landed their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle as on Saturday, wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers announced his commitment to the program.

The three-star wide receiver out of Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Delaware made the decision after being campus for the program’s annual Lasch Bash.

Rogers chooses the Nittany Lions over offers from Indiana, James Madison, and Robert Morris. He joins Rivals250 members quarterback Troy Huhn and running back Messiah Mickens as part of the Nittany Lions 2026 recruiting class.

The Delaware native picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in June after an impressive camp performance before his visit on Saturday sealed the deal.