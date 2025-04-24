Penn State Official Visit Profiles: ATH Brandon Arrington

The official visit season for Penn State is just around the corner, as the Nittany Lions will begin hosting visitors on May 2. On that day, Mount Miguel (CA) standout five-star athlete Brandon Arrington will make the trip east to check out Happy Valley.

He is currently set to be the only official visitor on campus for the May 2 weekend, which could be beneficial for Penn State, with Arrington getting to be the lone focus of the staff for the entirety of his visit.

It will notably be the first time that the California native will visit Happy Valley, as a majority of his recruiting visits to date have been unsurprisingly on the West Coast.