Penn State Kicker Chase Meyer Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State kicker Chase Meyer has entered the transfer portal after a little over a year with the program. The Los Angeles, California native joined the program last offseason after spending time in his career both at Penn and Tulsa. During his lone season with the program, Meyer did not appear in a game with the Nittany Lions, instead redshirting.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

"Forever grateful to Coach Franklin and the staff for the opportunities I have had here at Penn State," Meyer said in a post on X.. "Happy Valley will always be special to me and a second home. However, I will be graduating this summer and will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years." With Meyer's departure, Penn State has two kickers on their roster for the 2025 season in redshirt sophomore Ryan Barker, who emerged last season for the program, making 15-of-18 attempts and 48-of-49 extra points. As well as freshman Matthew Parker, who joined the program this offseason as a walk-on in the 2025 recruiting class after a standout career at Central York High School.



2025 Spring Transfer Portal Window