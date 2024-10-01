This past weekend, Penn State Football faced off against Illinois and as they do with every home game each year, the staff played host to several big time recruiting targets for unofficial visits.

One of those top prospects was class of 2027 athlete Layton Von Brandt, who made the trip up from Appoquinimink High School down in Delaware.

“It was amazing,” Von Brandt told Rivals. “The crowd and atmosphere was electric. I got to spend pregame time with coach (Phil) Traut and got to meet with coach (James) Franklin with my family in the locker room before kickoff. Everything the staff and coaches did was first class, I can’t wait to be back for the white out game.”