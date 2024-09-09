Rising 2027 athlete Matthew Gregory made a visit to his home-state program of Penn State this weekend. The Nittany Lions were unexpectedly tested by the Bowling Green Falcons out of the Mid-American Conference on Saturday, but ultimately walked away with a 34-27 victory.

Not only was Gregory able to check out everything that Penn State had to offer in person, but he also left Happy Valley with a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions. That offer obviously meant a lot to a Pennsylvania product out of Owen J. Roberts High School.

"It felt amazing to get a Penn State offer because Penn State has been a team I’ve always looked at because I'm from Pennsylvania," Gregory told Rivals. "I love Penn State. I love the community and I like how Penn State is a winning football team."

While on the visit, Gregory was able to check out the the lounge area, the locker room and of course the field before watching Penn State take on Bowling Green. He was also able to meet head coach James Franklin and other members of the PSU coaching staff.

Gregory and his family felt right at home while in University Park.

"I loved how the coaches treated me and my family on the visit," Gregory said about Penn State. "They were very welcoming to me there, great people."