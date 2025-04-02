PSU Pod: Penn State Football Recruiting Is On The Rise Again

Join Richie O'Leary as he talks about what Penn State Football is getting in highly ranked four-star prospect Khalil Taylor out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (0:42)

He then talks about another recent get in 2026 athlete / defensive back recruit David Davis and breaks down his game (7:10). Before finishing up by chatting about locking in 2026 RB Messiah Mickens and 2027 RB Kemon Spell (10:08)