The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle is currently expected to be one of the top offensive lineman in the region in the 2027 recruiting cycle and currently holds a pair offers from Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Among the many recruits on campus on Saturday afternoon for Penn State's annual spring game was Coatesville Area (PA) offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller .

Following his junior day visit, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Hiller to discuss his trip.

"First off, I loved how organized everything was, and how nice everyone was," Hiller said. "I talked to Coach Trautwein and we talked about recruiting and that he wanted to spend more time with me and things of that nature. I really enjoyed talking to him," he added.

"The atmosphere was awesome," he added about the trip. "People tailgating from hours before the game even started. I loved all the traditions in the stadium as well as the fans. They're amazing," he added.

Overall it was a really strong visit for the in-state talent, "I think Penn State is a special place."