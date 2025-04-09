PSU Pod: Latest on Penn State Football Spring Ball Entering Week Three

Richie breaks down everything James Franklin said following Tuesday's practice and offers the latest happenings around Penn State Football spring ball.

- Drew Allar development (2:06)

- Ongoing QB2 Battle (3:25)

- Nick Singleton / Kaytron Allen Improvements (5:13)

- Stan Drayton's Impact (6:49)

- Jim Knowles Impact (9:05)

- Ta'Mere Robinson Praise (10:08)

- Defensive Tackle Room Coming Together? (12: 06)