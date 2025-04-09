Published Apr 9, 2025
PSU Pod: Latest on Penn State Football Spring Ball Entering Week Three
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie breaks down everything James Franklin said following Tuesday's practice and offers the latest happenings around Penn State Football spring ball.

- Drew Allar development (2:06)

- Ongoing QB2 Battle (3:25)

- Nick Singleton / Kaytron Allen Improvements (5:13)

- Stan Drayton's Impact (6:49)

- Jim Knowles Impact (9:05)

- Ta'Mere Robinson Praise (10:08)

- Defensive Tackle Room Coming Together? (12: 06)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board