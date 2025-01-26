2027 QB Peter Bourque continues to be a priority for Penn State

Among the most notable targets for Penn State on Saturday for their first junior day of the year was 2027 quarterback Peter Borque.

The four-star prospect out of Tabor Academy is currently ranked by Rivals as a top-100 prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, and Syracuse among others.

While still early in his recruitment, Bourque's most recent visit to Penn State on Saturday was his fifth already in his recruitment. Happy Valley Insider caught up with Bourque on Saturday night to discuss his junior day experience.