2027 QB Peter Bourque continues to be a priority for Penn State

Among the most notable targets for Penn State on Saturday for their first junior day of the year was 2027 quarterback Peter Borque.
The four-star prospect out of Tabor Academy is currently ranked by Rivals as a top-100 prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, and Syracuse among others.
While still early in his recruitment, Bourque's most recent visit to Penn State on Saturday was his fifth already in his recruitment. Happy Valley Insider caught up with Bourque on Saturday night to discuss his junior day experience.
"Awesome day at Penn State," Borque told Happy Valley Insider before we were able to ask any questions. It's clear that early on in the four-star prospect's recruitment, Penn State has made a major impact on his recruitment and that the Nittany Lions are establishing themselves as a major contender in his recruitment.
In August, Borque picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions and admittedly said it was a big one for him.
"Penn State offer means the world to me," he told HVI at the time. "This is one of the most storied programs in college football. Just as importantly you feel how it is truly a family type culture filled with great people," he added.