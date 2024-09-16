PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

2027 RB commit Kemon Spell ranked in initial Rivals top-100 rankings

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State 2027 running back commitment Kemon Spell is among those ranked in the initial Rivals top-100 rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native comes in at No. 52 in the rankings, which makes him the No. 4 running back in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle as well.

Spell committed to Penn State in early August over offers from Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among others.

"The environment and love from the whole staff," Spell told Rivals about his commitment to Penn State. "What made me commit this early was the love and coaches and how they treated me."

While Spell is still a ways away from being able to sign with Penn State but once he does, the Nittany Lions could have not just a special running but but a special athlete on their hands.

"He reminds the most of Christian McCaffery, a true three-down back with top end speed that can also catch the ball from any position," McKeesport head coach Matt Miller told Happy Valley Insider last week. "He also has the power to run through would be tacklers. On defense, he is like a Troy Polamalu type of safety, making big plays in both the pass game and rush defense. He's also very Devin Hester like, electric player in the return game," he added.

Spell is one of 23 prospects in the 2027 Rivals top-100 that own Penn State offers, you can find a complete list of those targets including a handful of targets to especially know going forward, here.

