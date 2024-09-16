The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native comes in at No. 52 in the rankings, which makes him the No. 4 running back in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle as well.

Penn State 2027 running back commitment Kemon Spell is among those ranked in the initial Rivals top-100 rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Spell committed to Penn State in early August over offers from Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among others.

"The environment and love from the whole staff," Spell told Rivals about his commitment to Penn State. "What made me commit this early was the love and coaches and how they treated me."

While Spell is still a ways away from being able to sign with Penn State but once he does, the Nittany Lions could have not just a special running but but a special athlete on their hands.

"He reminds the most of Christian McCaffery, a true three-down back with top end speed that can also catch the ball from any position," McKeesport head coach Matt Miller told Happy Valley Insider last week. "He also has the power to run through would be tacklers. On defense, he is like a Troy Polamalu type of safety, making big plays in both the pass game and rush defense. He's also very Devin Hester like, electric player in the return game," he added.

