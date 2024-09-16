PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Which Penn State targets are ranked in the intial 2027 Rivals top 100?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

On Monday, Rivals released its initial top-100 rankings for the class of 2027 and among the initial top-100 is 23 prospects that hold Penn State offers including the Nittany Lions lone commit so far in the cycle, running Kemon Spell who is ranked at No. 52 in the country.

But what other Penn State targets are ranked in the top-100? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below.

Notable Targets

Edmunds recently announced a top four of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. That being said, Ohio State is the favorite to land the California signal caller.

McAfee will be one of Penn State's top wide recivers targets in the cycle, if not their No. 1 target. He was on campus last weekend for Penn State's win over Bowling Green.

We've been speaking highly about Larry Moon for quite sometime now and the Aliquippa native continues to be highly impressive. He's been a frequent visitor to Penn State early in his recruitment with seven visits including one this past spring.


Another elite in-state defensive back, Jenkins has visited Penn State twice so far in his recruitment.

Hiller was at Penn State's win over Bowling Green and has been to Penn State six times in his recruitment already (all coming since April), he loved his most recent visit, telling HVI.

""The visit yesterday was great. Everything always stands out when I visit Penn State, but if I had to pick, I’d say I really enjoyed catching up with the players and coaches. Also the atmosphere was amazing!"



Rouleau already has a quality offer sheet and as one of the mid-atlantic region's best offensive linemen has emerged as an early name to know in the cycle on the offensive line for the Nittany Lions.

Xavier Sabb's older brother Amari Sabb is a four-star athlete and name to know in the 2026 cycle for Penn State. He also has an older brother, Keon at Alabama. The youngest Sabb brother, however, might just be the best of the trio. The Nittany Lions have been trying their best to make a strong early impression and hosted the youngest Sabb a handful of times already.

With Brady Edmunds an Ohio State lean, Borque becomes the next top quarterback on the Rivals board offered by the Nittany Lions. He camped for the Nittany Lions this summer and was impressive in doing so, the measurements are legitimate as well and obviously he still has time to continue to grow. The sky's the limit for Bourque and he'll be a name to monitor in the 2027 class closely going forward.

Other top-100 prospects holding Penn State offers

