23 in '23: Early recruiting class prediction for Penn State Football

2022 is officially underway and while the Penn State coaching staff may still be looking to plug a few holes for their 2022 roster through the transfer portal. Much of their attention has been and will continue to be on their 2023 class and replicating the success they had this past year on the recruiting trail.

They are currently off to a hot start as they have six commitments already which currently has them ranked 3rd nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings.

How will the class look though 12 months from now heading into Early Signing Day? Will the staff have their class completely wrapped up like they did this year with 24 commits and the 6th ranked class?

We are here to make 23 way too early predictions for the '23 class, sound like a lot and perhaps a little too bold? Yeah, it does to me too, but nonetheless let's have some fun with it.

Rivals currently has 244 Penn State offers out for the 2023 class. Out of those, six are already currently committed to Penn State, and 28 of them are committed elsewhere. Just to give some perspective on the amount of names out there to track, though not all 210 uncommitted offers are "live" prospects.

Nevertheless let's give this a shot and see what we can come up with.