A change in forward lines has re-sparked Ryan Kirwan and Christian Sarlo's goal-scoring.

In Sarlo's last eight games, he has recorded points in seven games earning nine points split between four goals and five assists.

"I was trying to push myself. I had a good summer,” Sarlo said. “I was on the ice a lot. And then I just stuck with it. I was sticking with the process and trusting our workout.”

Sarlo had a slow start to the season, but once his line got going, his off-ice work paid off.

Sarlo played with this year's "identity line" until Chase McLane returned, and Kirwan took Tyler Paquette's place when Paquette went back to playing with last year's identity line with Tyler Gratton and McLane.

Sarlo scored the Nittany Lions' second goal of the first game against Minnesota and the lone goal in their loss in the second game.

In the second game against Michigan State, Sarlo was responsible for the first goal in their first period comeback; he also recorded an assist on Kevin Wall's power-play goal.

In game one against Alaska Fairbanks, Sarlo recorded an assist on Ryan Kirwans' goal. Sarlo also scored a short-handed goal which ended up being the game-winner, and his linemate Paquette recorded the assist.







