A closer look at Penn State's linebacker options in 2023

We have exited the honeymoon phase for Manny Diaz and now are in the thick of his first recruiting cycle as not only the leader of the defense, but the linebackers.

The Nittany Lions are still looking for their first linebacker commit and while the expectations aren't for a huge class, the expectations for at least two are there. The staff has certainly exercised patience this cycle and for good reason.

Let's take a look at a few of their top targets and where we think things currently stand in the eyes of Nittany Nation.