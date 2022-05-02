A closer look at Penn State's offensive line options in 2023

There is no doubt that the current 2023 class is highlighted by the job Phil Trautwein has done to date with his offensive line class. Despite already having Alex Birchmeier, Joshua Miller, Anthony Donkoh, and J'Ven Williams in the boat, James Franklin and Trautwein have every intention to add more high end talent to this group.

The early start up front provides the opportunity for the Penn State staff to be selective from here on out, be thorough in their process. We project the staff to target an additional two lineman for this class, looking to add an interior prospect, perhaps a center and then one tackle prospect. It's also possible they would take two tackles if they can get the guys they want.

Let's take a look at a few of their top targets and what their current chances are with each.