Over the past two days, Penn State has seen the departure of a pair of wide receivers in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga.

The departures come at a time when Penn State's wide receiver room is under the proverbial microscope and face a multitude of questions surrounding the room's overall talent, proficiency, and potential.

It's no secret that the Nittany Lions' wide receiver room in 2023 received a large chunk of the criticism coming from outside the program surrounding the Nittany Lions' lack of explosive passing plays.

Last offseason, in hopes of helping replace the likes of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, the Nittany Lions went out and nabbed Kent State standout Dante Cephas out of the transfer portal.

Prior to arriving at Penn State, Cephas had recorded 145 receptions for 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Flashes. His time at Penn State would end up not even closely resembling his time at Kent State.

During his brief time within the program, Cephas seemingly struggled to grasp the Nittany Lions playbook and never found cohesion with quarterback Drew Allar.

The end result was just 22 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Cephas would enter the transfer portal this past December before ultimately landing at Kansas State where he'll hope to finish his collegiate career on a high note.

The Nittany Lions last offseason also brought in Florida State transfer Malik McClain, who unlike Cephas remains with the program.

McClain started off his Penn State career on a high note in 2023 with a four reception, 58-yard and one touchdown performance against West Virginia in the program's season opener. He would catch two passes over the next two games against Delaware and Illinois. However, in that game against Illinois, he also had a few drops. After recording six receptions for 71 yards in the first three games of the 2023 season, McClain would not record another reception over the program's next 10 games