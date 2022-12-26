A trio of former Penn State Nittany Lions are 2023 Pro Bowl selections for their performances this season. Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), and Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) will represent their respective franchises and the Nittany Lions in Las Vegas in February if their teams do not make it to the Super Bowl.

Miles Sanders - Philadelphia Eagles

Voted to his first Pro Bowl, Sanders is having a career year for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh (PA) native has rushed for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, both ranking in the top five for all running backs this season. He's averaging 5.0 yards per carry which ranks ninth across the league. His 1,000+ yard season is the first of his career which is good timing for the former top-40 prospect who is set to hit free agency this offseason and will be one of the top running backs available on the market. With the help of Sanders' strong season, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-2. The Eagles will look to clinch the NFC East and the NFC's No.1 seed this upcoming weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Saquon Barkley - New York Giants

Also on the verge of being a free agent, Barkley is finally fully healthy and the results are showing on the field. The former Penn State star has totaled 1,254 yards this season and 10 touchdowns. It's the second Pro Bowl selection for Barkley after earning the honor as a rookie in 2018. The Whitehall (PA) native is hoping to lead the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Entering the final two weeks of the season, the Giants are 8-6-1 and a win in one of their final two games will secure a playoff berth.

Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys