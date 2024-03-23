Aaron Brooks becomes seventh wrestler to win four NCAA titles
Penn State entering Saturday night never had a four-time national champion. As the blood, sweat, and tears dry on the mats at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, the Nittany Lions had a pair of four-time national champions.
After Carter Starocci just about half an hour before winning his own fourth national championship, Aaron Brooks completed his own journey of joining one of the most exclusive clubs in sports.
Brooks in the final bout of the night at T-Mobile Arena defeated North Carolina State's Trent Hidlay for the fourth time in his career to earn his fourth NCAA Championship.
In the match, Brooks picked up a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead before adding a pair of escape points to make it a 5-0 lead early in the third period. He would ultimately win 6-1 to clinch his historic fourth title.
With the victory, Brooks finishes his Penn State career with an overall record of 88-3, in 2024, he went a perfect 23-0 and picked up bonus points in 95.24% of his matches. He also finished his career with a 35 match win streak.
With the title victory, Brooks became the fourth Nittany Lion to win an individual national championship on Saturday joining Greg Kerkvliet, Levi Haines, and Carter Starocci.
The championship also allowed Penn State to break the highest team score in NCAA WRestling Championships history, breaking the record with 172.5 points. They won the NCAA Wrestling Team title by 100 points, with the Cornell Big Red finishing in second with 72.5 points. Their margin of victory breaks the previous record by over 30 points.
