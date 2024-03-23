Penn State entering Saturday night never had a four-time national champion. As the blood, sweat, and tears dry on the mats at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, the Nittany Lions had a pair of four-time national champions.

After Carter Starocci just about half an hour before winning his own fourth national championship, Aaron Brooks completed his own journey of joining one of the most exclusive clubs in sports.

Brooks in the final bout of the night at T-Mobile Arena defeated North Carolina State's Trent Hidlay for the fourth time in his career to earn his fourth NCAA Championship.

