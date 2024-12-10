Abdul Carter named AP Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

Penn State junior defensive end Abdul Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, last week by the conference. On Tuesday, he earned a second Big Ten Player of the Year honor, being named the conference's top defensive player again, this time by the Associated Press.

Carter this season was phenomenal for Penn State in his first year at defensive end recording 60 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He also had 47 total pass pressures and 28 quarterback hurries according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite those stats, Carter did not win the Bronko Nagurski Award on Monday night, instead, South Carolina's Kyle Kennard took home the honor. Kennard finished his own season with 28 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11. 5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

However, Carter was named to the first-team defense for the Big Ten at defensive end alongside Indiana's Mikail Kamara.

Other Nittany Lions to earn All-Big Ten spots according to the AP include tight end Tyler Warren, a unanimous first-team selection while offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane, linebacker Kobe King, and safety Jayden Reed all were second-team selections.