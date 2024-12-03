Abdul Carter named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year

Carter becomes the first Nittany Lion since Devon Still in 2011 to win the award and the sixth ever to do so joining Courtney Brown (1999), Jimmy Kennedy (2002), Tamba Hali (2005), Jared Odrick (2009), and Devon Still (2011).

It's safe to say that Abdul Carter's move from linebacker to defensive end this past offseason was the right move. On Tuesday, the junior defender was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

This season, Carter recorded 54 tackles including a Big Ten leading 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also had there pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Over the last five games for the Nittany Lions, Carter has been arguably the most dominant defensive player in the country with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Earlier this season, he also had a seven tackle, four tackle for loss, and two sack performance against Illinois.

A likely unanimous All-American, Carter is also a finalist for the Bronco Nagurski and Lombardi Award. The Bronco Nagurski award is given to the country's top defensive player while the Lombardi Award is given to the nation's top defensive lineman.

The former four-star prospect is also a projected top-10 draft pick in next April's NFL Draft.