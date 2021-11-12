Amare Snowden and his Roseville (MI) Panthers are riding high and headed to the quarter-finals of the Michigan State playoffs. The 6'3" 190 pound defensive back recruit is a physical specimen and could easily be confused for a linebacker or defensive end prospect, but when you turn on the film you see exactly why he is playing in the secondary.

Snowden's combination of ball-hawking skill and impressive frame have also landed him 13 offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and other major college football teams. Even with a number of major offers, he takes a different approach to the recruiting process by entertaining every team that extends a scholarship. No matter how big or how small a school is, if they show Snowden love he shows it right back.

Recently Snowden sat down to discuss his weekend trip to Notre Dame, future plans, and overall approach to the recruiting process.