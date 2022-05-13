An early look at which Penn State Football players could be drafted in 2023

Last weekend, there were eight total Penn State Football players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, marking the most in a single draft since the 1996 draft when there were 10 former Nittany Lions selected. Now looking ahead to next year’s draft, is it possible there will be just as many if not more NFL Draft selections in 2023 from the current Penn State Football squad? Let’s take a look at which guys have the potential to hear their name called come April 2023.

QUARTERBACK SEAN CLIFFORD Without his top weapon, Clifford will look to prove his worth with a slightly retooled wide receiver core. Yes he still has his second favorite weapon in Parker Washington, who had over 800 yards and the team added a transfer in Mitchell Tinsley who had over 1,400 receiving yards at Western Kentucky last year. However he does lose his top weapon in recent first round draft pick Jahan Dotson. Along with that, the Nittany Lions had some pretty subpar play from both the running backs and the offensive line last year, both of which in turn hurt the quarterbacks abilities to help the offense go. However with some new faces at each, this could be the year where Clifford shines and shows the potential that the staff has seen in him for quite some times. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: As of now, most draft analysts have Clifford in the undrafted free agent category, but a strong senior season could land him as a draft pick in 2023.

WIDE RECEIVER PARKER WASHINGTON After showing flashes of potentially being a top receiver this past season, it will be up to Washington or another one of the receivers to step up in 2022 to fill the void left by recent first round pick Jahan Dotson. Last season Washington had a pretty solid year hauling in 64 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns, but if he wants to move up from projected mid round pick then he will have to take over that WR1 role in 2022. Washington is likely a lock for the 2023 NFL Draft, but his play this season will truly dictate where he ends up. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: At the moment mock drafts have Washington projected anywhere from a top 50 to top 80 player in the 2023 NFL Draft. A lot can change from now until Draft Day 2023.

DEFENSIVE END ADISA ISAAC This one is all about projection, as Isaac missed the entirety of the 2022 season after an Achilles injury suffered prior to the start of the season. But it’s easy to see why NFL scouts would love him. At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, Isaac has a great frame to go along with long arms and great first step. If he can return to 100 percent and improve his technique under John Scott Jr., he could fly up draft boards. Given the recent history with Penn State and Manny Diaz at the defensive end spot, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him break out in a big way. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: Isaac was billed as the next great PSU defensive end before his injury but the lack of game tape from 2022 means he’s not on the radar of most mock drafts. With a strong season, he could vault as high as the late first, early second round, but there’s a lot yet to be determined there.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE PJ MUSTIPHER After a devastating season ending injury occurred in October of 2021, Mustipher will have to prove he is 100% healthy next season in order to become an early 2023 NFL Draft pick. However he does have a lot of things going for him, as he has shown to be a sure fire tackler along the interior and also is known as a pretty good run stopper as well. Now with defensive linemen becoming a premium in the NFL, as long as Mustipher proves he is just as good as he was pre-injury then there is no reason he won't be selected in 2023. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: At the moment mock drafts have Mustipher ranging anywhere from the fourth round to sixth round, however as stated above depending on his healthy and play in 2022, he could see himself leap into the top 150 picks or so.

LINEBACKER CURTIS JACOBS Jacobs was Penn State’s best and most consistent linebacker in 2022 and it wasn’t all that close, despite most of the hype surrounding Carolina Panthers 2022 fourth-round pick Brandon Smith. At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, he’s slightly undersized, but his fearlessness in the run game combined with his ability to carry tight ends down the field in pass coverage will have NFL coaches and scouts intrigued. Jacobs is set to make the move from the SAM linebacker spot to WILL where he’ll be asked to play much more around the line of scrimmage. If he can do so successfully, the positional versatility will serve him well when it comes to draft stock, especially at his size. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: Most mocks at this point only go out to two rounds at most so Jacobs hasn’t popped up yet. He moves incredibly well and could run in the 4.4s. With good testing numbers and a strong season, Jacobs could well be a second day pick.

CORNERBACK JOEY PORTER JR. After redshirting year one with the Nittany Lions, Porter Jr. has easily surpassed his projections coming out of high school as he was ranked high three-star recruit from North Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania. Porter has continued to show development in each of his years with the program, becoming one of the top cornerbacks in the entire Big Ten Conference. In each of the past two seasons, Porter has been named All-Big Ten third team cornerback in the annual media poll. He also could’ve likely been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft should he have declared, but instead he elected to stay in college for one more season to get his degree. As long as Porter Jr. can produce once more in 2022, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. MOCK DRAFT STATUS: There are over 20+ early mocks that almost all have Porter Jr. going first round, ranging from a top 10 pick all the way to the early second.