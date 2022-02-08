ANALYSIS: Penn State getting a violent one in 2024 OL Cooper Cousins
Penn State Football landed their first 2024 verbal commit the day when in-state offensive lineman Cooper Cousins become the latest prospect to announce that he wanted to join the Nittany Lions program.
With Cousins now in the fold, Nittany Nation film analyst Anthony Siciliano reviews his file and highlights some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news