ANALYSIS: Penn State lands instinctive OL in transfer Hunter Nourzad
Penn State Football landed their second transfer of the offseason recently as Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced he will be joining the Nittany Lions this upcoming season.
With Nourzad now in the fold, Nittany Nation film analyst Anthony Siciliano reviews his file and highlights some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news