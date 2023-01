As a physical and hard hitting 6-foot-1 free safety with significant ball tracking skills, 2024 Chandler High (AZ) prospect Kennedy Urlacher has been inundated with a stockpile of Division--I offers.

Urlacher, who is the son of former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher, has now added Penn State to a laundry list of potential suitors on Thursday night. "It was awesome, I got the (Penn State) offer and was literally shaking," Urlacher said.