Army commit Nate Holt recaps weekend visit to Penn State
Unionville High School (West Chester, Pa.) defensive end Nate Holt has been committed to Army since early August, but he seems to be looking around at least a little bit.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder visited Penn State this past weekend and it sounds like the trip went rather well.
"I went on the trip with my mom and I," Holt told Nittany Nation. "It was a really fun experience. The stadium was a great environment and coach (James) Franklin seems like a great coach even though we only spoke for a little bit."
