Arnold Ebiketie selected by Falcons in second round of the 2022 NFL Draft
Former Penn State Football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has been selected with No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ebiketie spent his first few seasons over at Temple before entering the transfer portal last offseason where he received a ton of interest as a top level transfer prospect, but ultimately ended up signing on with the Nittany Lions.
Ebiketie wasn't very highly rated coming out of high school, as he only started playing football in 10th grade and never really knew much about the game before that.
In his lone year with the Nittany Lions, Ebiketie finished as a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection after tallying up 62 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.
Ebiketie now joins Carl Nassib (Raiders), Odafe Oweh (Ravens), Shaka Toney (Commanders), Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers) and Jack Crawford (Cardinals) as the other former Penn State Football defensive ends currently on an NFL roster.