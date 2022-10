Another week, another win for Penn State football. But how did the rest of Penn state athletics fare last week?

Here's a look around the other Nittany Lion fall sports:

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Cross Country

The cross country squad participated in the Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Indiana last Friday.

The women finished in 12th place, while the men finished in 21st place





Field Hockey

Penn State went 1-1 on its two game road trip this weekend. The sixth-ranked Nittany Lions took their second loss of the year, falling 5-4 in overtime against No. 2 Northwestern.

Penn State bounced back Sunday, shutting out Indiana 4-0 to improve to 9-2 on the season.