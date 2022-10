The fall sports season presses on in Happy Valley, as men's hockey kickstarted its season last weekend and the football team preps for a crucial game against Michigan.

Here are updates from the other Penn State sports:

Field Hockey

The Nittany Lions earned two close overtime victories at home last week, with a 2-1 win over Iowa and the same 2-1 result against Lafayette.

With four games left in the regular season, Penn State sits at No. 5 in the nation.