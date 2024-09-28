PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

As It Happened - Q4: Penn State 14 vs Illinois 7

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Follow along as we provide updates on Penn State's primetime, White Out (energy) matchup against Illinois on Saturday. Discuss it with fellow Penn State fans, here.

QUARTER 4

6:08: Illinois. goes for it for it on fourth down in their own territory. Penn State was offsides, giving Illinois a 4th-and-1 attempt. A false start would make it a 4th and 6. The ball was intercepted by A.J. Harris but after a peanlty, Penn State will take over at the Illinois 30-yard line.

8:54: Penn State attempts another 40-yard field goal. Sander Sahaydak misses it again.

QUARTER 3

After forcing a punt on Illinois's first drive of the second half, Penn State had the opportunity to take a commanding two sore lead but the drive fizzeled out in their own territory, optin to go for it on fourth down instead of attempting a 37-yard field goal.

8:38 TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE

Nicholas Singleton takes it in from four yards out and Penn State claims their first lead of the night. 14-7. That was a 12-play, 74-yard drive from the Nittany Lions taking 6:16 off the clock.

15:00: After a Nicholas Singleton kickoff return, Penn State starts at their own 26.

QUARTER 2

0:00: No diece for Penn State's offense. Halftime tied at 7-7.

0:48: Penn State froces a field goal attempt. After an intentional grounding penalty and a false start by the illini, the 45-yard attempt was NO GOOD.

2:00 Illinois after the missed field goal has worked their way into Penn State territory down to the 29-yard line. 3rd and 7 for the Illini. A big third down here for the Penn State defense that has allowed conversions on 3 of Illinoi's third down attempts.

Penn State got depe into Illinois territory but Sander Sahaydak misses a 40-yrad attempt and the Nittany Lions will turnover the ball on the Illinois 23.

10:52: Penn State forces another Illinois punt but not after allowing the Illini to convert a 3rd and 21 earlier in the drive. Penn State takes over at their 8 yard line.

15:00 They did not go for it. Punt. Illinois takes over at their own 10.

QUARTER 1

0:00: Penn State will face a fourth and one coming out of the quarter break at their own 42. It looked like they got a potential poor spot on a Trey Wallace reception.

3:35: Nittany Lions force a punt after Illinois crosses midfield. Illini punt from their own 40 and will take over at their own 4.

5:34: Penn State's first drive of the game. Eight plays, 75 yards, 7 points. Drew Allar was 2-for-3 for 36 yards, Nick Singleton had 3 carries for 25 yards, and Tyler Warren has another play for the highlight reel.

5:34: What a response!

Penn State answers the Illinois touchdown as Tyler Warren the taes the ball out of the wildcat and goes over the top for the touchdown. XP Pending.

7:36: Sal Wormley shaken up for Penn State after first and 10 on Illinois's 30. He walks off under his own power. JB Nelson now at left guard while Vega Ioane has shifted to right guard.

8:27: Penn State's offense is responding well to the opening drive touchdown. Two plays and their already into Illinois territory.

9:36: Penn State for the second time in three games has allowed an opening drive touchdown. Luke Altmyer was 5-for-6 on the drive for 47-yards and a touchdown. Not the start that Tom Allen's defense was hoping for.

11:00: Penn State undsciplined on this first drive. Abdul Carter jumped offsides (it was declined due to a Illinois first down) and now Jaylen Reed was called for unncessary roughness for a late tackle.

12:27: Illinois has crossed midfield on their first possession and are now at Penn State's 33-yard line. Illinois going to Luke Altmyer's arm early in this one.

15:00: Penn State played the Bret Bielema 'whatever the hell that is' quote about White Out energy beforet his one. Beaver Stadium is pumped. Penn State won the toss and is going to kick.

Announced starters

Penn State Starters
POS NAME

QUARTERBACK

Drew Allar

RUNNING BACK

Nicholas Singleton

RUNNING BACK

Kaytron Allen

WIDE RECEIVER

Liam Clifford

WIDE RECEIVER

Trey Wallace

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Fleming

LEFT TACKLE

Drew Shelton

LEFT GUARD

Vega Ioane

CENTER

NIck Dawkins

RIGHT GUARD

Sal Wormley

RIGHT TACKLE

Anthony Donkoh

TIGHT END

Tyler Warren

DEFENSIVE END

Abdull Carter

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Zane Durant

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

D'Von J-Thomas

DEFENSIVE END

Dani Dennis-Sutton

LINEBACKER

DaKaari Nelson

LINEBACKER

Kobe King

LINEBACKER

Tony Rojas

CORNERBACK

Jalen Kimber

CORNERBACK

Cam Miller

CORNERBACK

A.J. Harris

CORNERBACK

Elliot Washington

SAFETY

Jaylen Reed

--------------------------------------------------------------

