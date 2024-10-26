AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

FOURTH QUARTER

03:10 That should be the dagger. Beau Pribula orchestrates a second long scoring drive to give Penn State a 28-13 lead with just 3:10 remaining in this one. Big time performance from the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback. 08:25: Penn State now forces a quick punt from Wisconsin. Nittany Lions offense has an opportunity to really open up some breathing room on this ensuing drive. 10:01 BREATHING ROOM -- Beau Pribula executes a 13-play, 81 yard drive to give Penn State a 21-13 lead with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Pribula is 8-for-10 for 65 yards and one touchdown in the game. Also has 26 yards on the ground.

THIRD QUARTER

02:44: Wisconsin responds well to the pick-six and gets into field goal territory as Nathaniel Vakos makes it a 14-13 game on a 32-yard field goal. 06:29: PICK SIX! Jaylen Reed picks off a Braedyn Locke third down pass and gives the Nittany Lions the lead! Penn State 14 - Wisconsin 10 15:00: Drew Allar will not continue in Saturday's game. Coming out of halftime, the junior was wearing a knee brace, attempting to give it a go in warmups but ultimately decided not to. Penn State would punt on their first drive of the second half. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is also banged up and is questionable for the remainder of the game.

SECOND QUARTER

0:00: Penn State heads to the break trailing 10-7, Drew Allar was favoring his one leg after taking a sack on the Nittany Lions final drive. Nittany Lions have punted each of their last three drives after totaling 144 yards on their first two drives. 01:23: Wisconsin takes the lead on a one-yard touchdown run to cap off a 10-play, 73-yard drive. 10-7 Wisconsin 14:37: The Nittany Lions take the lead on a perfect throw from Drew Allar to Nicholas Singleton who made a one handed catch on a Wisconsin linebacker to give the Nittany Lions a 7-3 lead.

FIRST QUARTER