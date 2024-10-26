AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

in other news
Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit
Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence
The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game
A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State.
Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine
Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week nine of the college football season.
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday evening.
FOURTH QUARTER
03:10 That should be the dagger. Beau Pribula orchestrates a second long scoring drive to give Penn State a 28-13 lead with just 3:10 remaining in this one. Big time performance from the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback.
08:25: Penn State now forces a quick punt from Wisconsin. Nittany Lions offense has an opportunity to really open up some breathing room on this ensuing drive.
10:01 BREATHING ROOM -- Beau Pribula executes a 13-play, 81 yard drive to give Penn State a 21-13 lead with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Pribula is 8-for-10 for 65 yards and one touchdown in the game. Also has 26 yards on the ground.
THIRD QUARTER
02:44: Wisconsin responds well to the pick-six and gets into field goal territory as Nathaniel Vakos makes it a 14-13 game on a 32-yard field goal.
06:29: PICK SIX! Jaylen Reed picks off a Braedyn Locke third down pass and gives the Nittany Lions the lead! Penn State 14 - Wisconsin 10
15:00: Drew Allar will not continue in Saturday's game. Coming out of halftime, the junior was wearing a knee brace, attempting to give it a go in warmups but ultimately decided not to. Penn State would punt on their first drive of the second half.
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is also banged up and is questionable for the remainder of the game.
SECOND QUARTER
0:00: Penn State heads to the break trailing 10-7, Drew Allar was favoring his one leg after taking a sack on the Nittany Lions final drive. Nittany Lions have punted each of their last three drives after totaling 144 yards on their first two drives.
01:23: Wisconsin takes the lead on a one-yard touchdown run to cap off a 10-play, 73-yard drive. 10-7 Wisconsin
14:37: The Nittany Lions take the lead on a perfect throw from Drew Allar to Nicholas Singleton who made a one handed catch on a Wisconsin linebacker to give the Nittany Lions a 7-3 lead.
FIRST QUARTER
0:00: Penn State is trailing 3-0 but they're going to start the second quarter in the redzone. Drew Allar is playing extremely confident tonight, pehaps the most confident we've seen him.
02:38: This first quarter is flying by but Penn State forced a punt on the Badgers' ensuing drive. The Nittany Lions defense was helped out by a bad dropped pass as well as holding penalty that negated a big pass play. Zion Tracy appeared to have 19-yard punt return sets Penn State up at their 29-yard line but Tracy's knee was down when he caught the ball, setting Penn State up at their own 10.
06:21: Penn State is able to move the ball deep into Wisconsin territory but a Julian Fleming drop that would've resulted in a first down and a bobbled snap on 4th and 1 gives the Badgers the ball back at their own 28-yard line.
11:05: Wisconsin gets on the board first with a 50-yard field goal, the Badgers were aided by a 3rd-and-15 conversion as well as an inadvertant fake punt as Jalen Kimber overpersued on a rush. 3-0 Wisconsin.
