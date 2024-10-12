As It Happened - Q1: No. 4 Penn 3 State - USC 7

Follow along as No. 4 Penn State takes on the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday afternoon.

0:00: End of first quarter .. USC leads 7-3.

1:57: Penn State willb e forced to punt on fourth down looked like Drew Allar missed an open Luke Reynolds on the third and short play. USC takes over at their 11 yard line.

4:38: USC's QUienton Joyner with a tremendous touchdown run on a jet sweep, he takes it 75-yards to give the Trojans a 7-3 lead.

4:57: Penn State has a touchdown taken off the board by a questionable OPI call on Julian Fleming and instead settle for a field goal from Ryan Barker. 3-0 Penn State.

13:02: Slow defensive start? Not today (at least on drive No. 1). Penn State forces USC to punt from the USC 40. Zion Tracy back to receive the punt and it will bounce to the Nittany Lions 10 yard line.

15:00: USC wins the toss and will receive to start the game. The kick results in a touchback. Trojans start at their own 25.