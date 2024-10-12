Advertisement

PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The PSU 365 Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to preview this Saturday's Penn State / USC game.

 • Richie O'Leary
Subscribe and get 30 days FREE (Use Code 30RIVALS) Get the all the news and tons of features on the Nittany Lions!

 • Happy Valley Insider
TBT: Penn State and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Penn State and USC projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and USC Trojans starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Practice Notebook: October 9th Edition

Penn State Football Practice Notebook: October 9th Edition

What were the big takeaways from James Franklin's media availability on Wednesday?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: Breaking Down Four Penn State Targets On Flip Watch

PSU POD: Breaking Down Four Penn State Targets On Flip Watch

The PSU 365 Podcast crew breaks down four recruits who visited campus recently and could flip to Penn State.

 • Richie O'Leary

PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The PSU 365 Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to preview this Saturday's Penn State / USC game.

 • Richie O'Leary
Subscribe and get 30 days FREE (Use Code 30RIVALS) Get the all the news and tons of features on the Nittany Lions!

 • Happy Valley Insider
TBT: Penn State and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Penn State and USC projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and USC Trojans starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
Published Oct 12, 2024
As It Happened - Q1: No. 4 Penn 3 State - USC 7
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Follow along as No. 4 Penn State takes on the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday afternoon.

QUARTER 2

QUARTER 1

0:00: End of first quarter .. USC leads 7-3.

1:57: Penn State willb e forced to punt on fourth down looked like Drew Allar missed an open Luke Reynolds on the third and short play. USC takes over at their 11 yard line.

4:38: USC's QUienton Joyner with a tremendous touchdown run on a jet sweep, he takes it 75-yards to give the Trojans a 7-3 lead.

4:57: Penn State has a touchdown taken off the board by a questionable OPI call on Julian Fleming and instead settle for a field goal from Ryan Barker. 3-0 Penn State.

13:02: Slow defensive start? Not today (at least on drive No. 1). Penn State forces USC to punt from the USC 40. Zion Tracy back to receive the punt and it will bounce to the Nittany Lions 10 yard line.

15:00: USC wins the toss and will receive to start the game. The kick results in a touchback. Trojans start at their own 25.

--------------------------------------------------------------

