Penn State Basketball head coach Mike Rhoades is known for his persistence in the regal recruiting waters of the DMV area. On the opening day of the direct contact period, Rhoades tapped into his old stomping grounds, offering a budding 2025 national prospect in 6-foot-8 Gonzaga College HS forward Christian Gurdak.

A big space-eater with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Gurdan is a back to the rim threat with a traditional back to the rim game. He is able to finish hard surges to the rim through contact and also overpower foes in the paint.

Coming off a stellar performance at the Nike Elite 100 Camp in Saint Louis, Missouri, Gurdak cemented his status as a versatile threat.