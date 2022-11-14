Ashton Calder's experience helps lead a rising Nittany Lions team
The Calder Trophy in the NHL is awarded to the league's best rookie. However, Penn State graduate student Ashton Calder is no rookie. Coming into the 2022-23 season, Calder has played in 141 career games, which is the third-most among active NCAA players. He spent three seasons at Lake Superior State and played his senior season at North Dakota.
Last year, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky talked about how his team was inexperienced and how it was a big reason why it did not meet its expectations. The recruiting process was very smooth for Calder and Gadowsky said he knew the benefits the forward was going to receive if he came to Penn State.
"He's a very mature young man who knows what he wants and is very honest," Gadowsky said. "I can say that the all the experience that [Calder has], is a benefit to the team, to the players. I think it's also a benefit to the coaching staff."
Penn State is off to its best start in program history and Calder has played a big part in that start. He scored in Game 2 against Michigan and already has five goals.
"It's hard to get to this level in general and then having the opportunity play this many games is pretty special." Calder said.
The more experience a player has, the more he is relied upon to be a voice in the locker room. However, the graduate student prefers to let his actions speak louder than his words.
"A lot it is they kind of watch how I go day to day about my business and how I act at the rink and away from the rink." Calder said.
Former teammates speak highly of the Sault St. Marie, Michigan, native and his ability to lead with his style of play.
"Right off the bat, you knew that he was going to be a leader even though he wasn't wearing letter for us," former North Dakota goaltender Zach Driscoll said. "You could tell that younger guys looked up to him cause he had a lot of experience."
Calder had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games with the Fighting Hawks last season, while being second on the team in goals.
"When you play in that many college hockey games, you know what it takes to win games. It boils down to doing all the little things that are necessary to win," Driscoll said. "You saw that in [Calder]. Whether it was taking a hit to make a play or whatever it is."
Max Humitz was Calder's captain at Lake Superior State in his first two seasons. Early on in his tenure with the Lakers, Humitz knew that something was brewing the moment Calder stepped on the ice.
"He knew how to play and be a man amongst boys out there," Humitz said. "He was a big body, but his learning ability and being able to know what to do in certain situations definitely grew."
Calder had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in his freshmen season. He took a massive jump in his sophomore season, being second on the team with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists), along with taking strides in his off-ice preparation.
"He knew how to be mentally prepared and physically prepared each night for when he was gonna be on the ice." Humitz said.
Even though Calder is a player that tends to lead with his actions, his words are just as powerful amongst the team
"He's always had those vocal qualities where he's respected amongst the room," Humitz said. "Everybody knows that when he's talking it's coming from the heart and he means it and it's going to benefit the group as a whole."
Calder's veteran presence is a massive reason why the Nittany Lions are playing at an elite level. He currently leads the team with six goals and scored his 50th career goal against Minnesota. He hopes to continue being an important piece to Penn State's success down the road.