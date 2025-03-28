Penn State Spring Practice Position Outlook: Wide Receivers

We continue to look at Penn State's roster, position by position, as spring practices continue. After taking a look at quarterback and running back, we move onto the Nittany Lions' biggest question mark - wide receiver.

Kyron Hudson ( RS SR.)/Devonte Ross (SR.)

Advertisement

We'll start with the two transfer additions. Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross enter the spring in line to earn starting jobs for the Nittany Lions, as each adds a different skill set and experience to the room. Hudson comes from USC, where he had 38 receptions for 462 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. The 6'1", 212-pound Hudson adds a veteran presence to the wide receiver room and sets the tone for work ethic. Hudson should be able to make an impact on the offense as a possession-first outside receiver this fall. As for Ross, his numbers are more eye popping than Hudson's. He hauled in 76 passes for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns at Troy last season. While the competition was a bit of a question mark for Ross, he did have 5 receptions for 142 yards and a pair of scores against Iowa last season. He also returned a punt for a touchdown against the Hawkeyes. The biggest need for Ross when he got on campus was to add size through the strength and conditioning program. He is now up to 170 pounds, and could make an impact both on the outside or in the slot for Penn State.

Liam Clifford (RS SR.), Kaden Saunders (RS JR.)

Suddenly, in terms of playing time at Penn State, Liam Clifford is the elder statesmen in the Nittany Lion wide receiver room. Now entering year 5 on campus, Clifford is the only player in the wide receiver room with more than 18 career receptions as a Nittany Lion. Clifford is a better athlete than he gets credit for, and is a strong downfield blocker. Clifford's downfield blocking ability will likely land him a spot in the two-deep. Even if he struggles to contribute as a pass catcher, there is still a role for Clifford in this offense. There may not be a wide receiver on the roster with more to gain from a big spring than Kaden Saunders. A former top-100 recruit, it feels as if everyone has been waiting on the Saunders breakthrough for a few years now. Saunders was in a position to do that last season, until injuries derailed his redshirt sophomore campaign. Sitting 8 career receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, Saunders has the skill set to be a consistent chain mover in the offense. With a strong showing this spring, Saunders could position himself as a starter in the slot entering the summer.

Tyseer Denmark (RS FR.), Peter Gonzalez (RS FR.), Anthony Ivey (RS JR.)

Entering last season, there was a lot of fan optimism surrounding Tyseer Denmark. While Denmark was already one of the best pure wide receivers in the room, he was going to need time in the strength and conditioning program, while also refining his game. Well, Denmark is now 5'10', 182 pounds. He has a year in the program to learn the playbook and improve his route running. After catching a pair of passes for 28 yards and a touchdown last season, Denmark should be a key cog in the Nittany Lion passing attack this fall. While fans were talking about Denmark, Peter Gonzalez was the true freshman turning heads with the coaching staff last summer. Unfortunately, his second knee injury in three years would cost Gonzalez his true freshman season. Now healthy and a participant in spring ball, Gonzalez will compete for a spot in the two-deep this season and that starts this spring. Now a redshirt junior, this is a vital spring for Anthony Ivey. Ivey had a catch for 15 yards last season, the lone reception of his collegiate career thus far. If Ivey does not have a big spring, it would not be a surprise to see him hit the transfer portal.



Matt Outten (FR.), Koby Howard (FR.), Lyrick Samuel (FR.), Josiah Brown (RS FR.)