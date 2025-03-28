LIVE UPDATES: Penn State Pro Day 2025

(Photo by © Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It’s a beautiful morning in University Park, Pennsylvania as Penn State Nittany Lion NFL draft hopefuls will take the field inside Holuba Hall in hopes of raising their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Talent evaluators including scouts, general managers, and coaching staff members from each of the NFL’s 32 teams are expected to be on hand this morning in Happy Valley.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

LIVE UPDATES

11:00: Position drills expected to get underway around 11:00.

10:30 - Pro shuttle & 3-cone testing currently underway. No results available.

10:00 - 40-yard dash about to begin. Please note all these times are unofficial and are signaled to use from 50 yards away by James Franklin. Please note I missed the first run for Dvon J-Thomas and the second run time for Kobe King and Julian Fleming.

40 Yard Dash Player Time KJ Winston 4.50 , 4.50 Sal Wormley 5.30 , 5.29 Dvon J-Thomas 5.08 Coziah Izzard 4.93, 4.91 Amin Vanover 4.77, 4.76 Kobe King 4.63 Julian Fleming 4.68 Jalen Kimber 4.39, 4.39

9:25: Broad jump testing getting underway. KJ Winston nor Tyler Warren participated. Next up is the 40-yard dash in about 15 minutes.

Broad Jump Player Result Coziah Izzard 9’05 Devon J-Thomas 9’01 Amin Vanover 9’06 Julian Fleming 10’03 Jalen Kimber 10’03 Kobe King 9’10 Sal Wormley 8’01

9:15: The athletes, their parents, agents, and talent evaluators from around the country are starting to fill into Holuba Hall. NFL films appears to be following Abdul Carter’s journey to the draft which won’t include performing today at the pro day.

Which Nittany Lions are participating in Penn State’s Pro Day