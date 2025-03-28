LIVE UPDATES: Penn State Pro Day 2025

It’s a beautiful morning in University Park, Pennsylvania as Penn State Nittany Lion NFL draft hopefuls will take the field inside Holuba Hall in hopes of raising their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Talent evaluators including scouts, general managers, and coaching staff members from each of the NFL’s 32 teams are expected to be on hand this morning in Happy Valley.
LIVE UPDATES
11:00: Position drills expected to get underway around 11:00.
10:30 - Pro shuttle & 3-cone testing currently underway. No results available.
10:00 - 40-yard dash about to begin. Please note all these times are unofficial and are signaled to use from 50 yards away by James Franklin.
Please note I missed the first run for Dvon J-Thomas and the second run time for Kobe King and Julian Fleming.
9:25: Broad jump testing getting underway.
KJ Winston nor Tyler Warren participated. Next up is the 40-yard dash in about 15 minutes.
9:15: The athletes, their parents, agents, and talent evaluators from around the country are starting to fill into Holuba Hall. NFL films appears to be following Abdul Carter’s journey to the draft which won’t include performing today at the pro day.
Which Nittany Lions are participating in Penn State’s Pro Day
Notably, star defensive end Abdul Carter and tight ends Tyler Warren are not expected to partake in the Nittany Lions’ Pro Day as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that he suffered against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
. Other key participants will include talented safety KJ Winston who missed most of the 2025 season, safety Jaylen Reed who emerged as one of the top safeties in the country this past fall, defensive tackle Devon J-Thomas, cornerback Jalen Kimber, offensive lineman Salem Wormley, and linebacker Kobe King.
