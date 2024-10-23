Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Advertisement

in other news

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

James Franklin discussed the usage of Quinton Martin on Monday afternoon.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools on Sunday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Read everything James Franklin had to say ahead of Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game

HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game

Watch as Penn State head coach James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions' week 9 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. 

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State and Ohio State set for high noon showdown on November 2

Penn State and Ohio State set for high noon showdown on November 2

Penn State and Ohio State's potential top five showdown on November 2 is set for a noon kickoff.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

James Franklin discussed the usage of Quinton Martin on Monday afternoon.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools on Sunday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Read everything James Franklin had to say ahead of Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 23, 2024
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Every week, Happy Valley Insider publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Penn State Athletics experts answer questions from Nittany Lions fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.

If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!

CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our PSU experts anything!

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THREAD!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement