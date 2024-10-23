Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

in other news
What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?
James Franklin discussed the usage of Quinton Martin on Monday afternoon.
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools on Sunday.
Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin
Read everything James Franklin had to say ahead of Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin.
HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game
Watch as Penn State head coach James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions' week 9 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Penn State and Ohio State set for high noon showdown on November 2
Penn State and Ohio State's potential top five showdown on November 2 is set for a noon kickoff.
Every week, Happy Valley Insider publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Penn State Athletics experts answer questions from Nittany Lions fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.
If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
