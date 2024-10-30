Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

in other news
HV TV: Everything James Franklin said ahead of the Ohio State game
Watch as Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions Week 10 matchup against Ohio State.
Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation
Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999
The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition
Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.
Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"
Ohio State QB Will Howard has added motivation ahead of highly-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Saturday.
Every week, Happy Valley Insider publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Penn State Athletics experts answer questions from Nittany Lions fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.
If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our PSU experts anything!
