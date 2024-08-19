PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

Assessing Penn State's linebacker room with DaKarri Nelson's move to LB

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

With Penn State's season opener less than two weeks away, a former four-star prospect has made a position switch on Penn State's defense.

Recently, former Rivals four-star prospect DaKarri Nelson, a native of Livingston, Alabama made the switch from safety to linebacker for the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Nelson makes the move after spending his first year on campus at the safety position. He appeared in one game last year as a true freshman while being named the program's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week once.

But what does the move mean for Penn State's linebacker room following his positional change?


