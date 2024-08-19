Assessing Penn State's linebacker room with DaKarri Nelson's move to LB
With Penn State's season opener less than two weeks away, a former four-star prospect has made a position switch on Penn State's defense.
Recently, former Rivals four-star prospect DaKarri Nelson, a native of Livingston, Alabama made the switch from safety to linebacker for the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Nelson makes the move after spending his first year on campus at the safety position. He appeared in one game last year as a true freshman while being named the program's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week once.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
But what does the move mean for Penn State's linebacker room following his positional change?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news