B1G Championship Game: Penn State outdueled by Oregon in 45-37 shootout

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Penn State saw its quest for greatness denied on Saturday night, falling to No. 1 Oregon 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions were looking for their first Big Ten Championship since 2016, but were turned back by the conference newcomer in Lucas Oil Stadium. The ground game of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton kept the Nittany Lions in the game, as that tandem combined for 229 yards on 24 carries, accounting for most of Penn State's 292 rushing yards on the day. It was the most for the Nittany Lions since the 309 yards against Kent State. Drew Allar also showed up, despite being more inaccurate that we've seen him this season. The Nittany Lions' junior signal caller finished with a mark of 20-39 for 226 yards, and had three total touchdowns in the first half, but two interceptions were too much to overcome. It was the offensive attack of the Ducks that proved to be the crushing blow to Penn State's Big Ten title hopes on Saturday night, particularly quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson. Gabriel threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while Johnson accounted for 181 yards of that, as well as being one of three Oregon pass catchers with a touchdown. The Ducks became the first team since Ole Miss last season to put up 450 yards or more on Penn State. Oregon also eclipsed the 45-point threshold, which hadn't been done against the Nittany Lions since 2017, when USC scored 52 in the Rose Bowl that season. Despite the defeat, Penn State now heads into College Football Playoff selection Sunday in position to extend its season and compete for a national championship beginning in just a couple of weeks. James Franklin and company will await their seeding and matchup for that quest.

Advertisement

Oregon got off to a blazing fast start in Indianapolis. The Ducks used a run heavy approach on the game's opening drive to methodically move down the field before Dillon Gabriel began to strike. After getting inside the Penn State 30-yard line, Gabriel connected with Kenyon Sadiq for a 28-yard touchdown catch and throw, taking an early 7-0 lead, at the 10:40 mark of the first quarter. It was Oregon's eighth game opening touchdown drive this season, the most in all of college football. Penn State looked poised to respond with a touchdown of its own on the subsequent drive, quickly moving into Oregon territory thanks to a 41-yard burst by Nicholas Singleton. After the big run, the Nittany Lions went three-and-out, being forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Ryan Barker sank the 33 yarder to make it a 7-3 Oregon lead at the halfway point of the first quarter. The Penn State defense was unable to utilize the break to settle in, however, as the Ducks kept their foot on the gas with their second drive. Noah Whittington got the party started with a 26-yard scamper, setting up Oregon on the plus side of the field. The Nittany Lions had an opportunity to get off the field on a fourth down and one, but a face mask on Tony Rojas extended the drive for the Ducks, putting them inside the Penn State 25-yard line. After moving it inside the five, Gabriel found Sadiq for their second touchdown connection of the night, this time from two yards out. A second score on as many drives handed Oregon a 14-3 advantage, putting Penn State in a hole early. Good thing for the Nittany Lions, they have Drew Allar. The junior signal caller came up big when Penn State needed a response. Allar was 4-6 for 79 yards on the drive, with all four completions going for 13 or more yards. The connection that loomed large was a 16-yarder to Trey Wallace while facing a 3rd and 15 situation. Allar then connected with Tyler Warren and Nicholas Singleton on consecutive plays, the second of which was a 22-yard touchdown to Singleton. That response made it a 14-10 Oregon lead, with less than two minutes left in the opening frame. Oregon continued its offensive firepower into the second quarter, proving to be too much for Penn State's shaken defense. The Ducks marched down the field for a third straight drive, thanks to 24 and 31 yard strikes to Tez Johnson. Gabriel then found another tight end on third and goal, Terrance Ferguson, for his third touchdown toss of the first half. Ferguson's touchdown extended Oregon's lead to 21-10 early in the second quarter. After a three-and-out by the Penn State offense, largely due to an unnecessary roughness call on Olaivavega Ioane, Tom Allen's unit was able to stop the bleeding. The Nittany Lions forced its first punt of the day, one that was much needed after Oregon scored on its prior three possessions. It was then Drew Allar's turn to fight through adversity. Allar threw a pass behind Khalil Dinkins, getting picked off by Dontae Manning and returned to the one-yard line. It was Allar's first interception since November 2nd against Ohio State and handed Oregon another touchdown. Jordan James punched it in from a yard out to give the Ducks a 28-10 lead with 10:05 left in the first half. Allar and the Nittany Lions were then able to bounce back behind the run game, as Kaytron Allen scampered for 24 yards, followed by Singleton for 17 yards, putting Penn State inside the Oregon 25-yard line. Allar then capped off the drive by finding a wide open Omari Evans in the end zone to begin clawing the Nittany Lions back into the game.